Day-Long Program Explores the Strength of Sisterhood at The Waldo

The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro is presenting a unique, day-long program on Sunday, March 3.

“Now More Than Ever: Embracing Our Selves” will focus on the diverse experiences of living in female bodies and the strength that comes from sisterhood. This event warmly invites adults 16 and over to participate and welcomes people of all gender identities that feel comfortable in woman-centric spaces to attend and connect with the idea of sisterhood.

The program seeks to foster acceptance, cultivate self-discovery, and create a supportive space for healing and growth.

Participants are invited to explore a diverse range of topics and engage in discussions about connection with physical bodies, nurturing body positivity, and the journey towards recovery from sexual trauma. Discover the strength that comes from sisterhood and the collective healing that occurs when people unite in understanding and compassion.

The highlight of the day is an exclusive screening of the poignant film “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood.” This powerful documentary explores the lives of women who find solace, connection, and healing in the tradition of communal smoke saunas. Witness the transformative journey of these women as they share their stories of resilience, empowerment, and sisterhood.

In addition, there will be a screening of the short film “Swimming Through,” which follows a group of women as they find pandemic solace in an extreme but rewarding ritual: cold water immersion.

Following the film, there will be a panel discussion to examine the film’s themes and goals more deeply. Discussion will include the power of the body to work with nature’s heat and cold, fire and water, to achieve physical and emotional release. Panelists include the founder of Whole Woman Health, Carrie Levine, Cedar Grove Sauna owner Jackie Stratton, and others.

As part of this experience, attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for rejuvenating sauna sessions in mobile sauna units provided by Cedar Grove Sauna and Native Sauna. Sauna sessions offer not only physical relaxation but also a space for open conversations and shared moments of healing.

“Now More Than Ever: Embracing Our Selves” is a celebration of strength, self-love, and the collective spirit. Whether on a personal journey of self-discovery or seeking to connect with like-minded individuals, this event invites the individual to embrace their true self and join in a day of empowerment and inspiration in a serene and comfortable environment. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate as part of a community dedicated to growth, healing, and self-love.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St. in Waldoboro. Tickets are available online at thewaldotheatre.org. Adult registration is $30. Students are admitted for free.

Sauna sessions will be available from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis in 10-15 minute increments for a $10 fee. A light lunch will be available for an additional charge, provided next door at The Waldoboro Inn.

For more information about The Waldo Theatre, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

