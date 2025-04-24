‘Daze Without Knights’ at Coastal Christian May 2-3

On Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3, Coastal Christian School will present “Daze Without Knights … Again,” an original production written by local playwright Pamela Townsend.

The play will be performed at the Wayne L. Brown Auditorium on the grounds of Coastal Christian School, at 574 North Nobleboro Road in Waldoboro, at 7 p.m. both evenings and a 1 p.m. matinee May 3.

Tickets will be available at the door at $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and children under 12 for the evening performances. All matinee seats are $7.

Everyone knows about King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table and their many adventures. “Daze Without Knights … Again” explores what happened in Camelot while the knights and the king were off on all those adventures. After all, someone had to keep things going and that someone was Queen Guinevere.

