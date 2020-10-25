Deadline Approaching for Youth Film Competition

The deadline for entries to the Strand Youth Film Fest is approaching; submissions must be received by midnight on Oct. 31.

The Strand Youth Film Fest is an opportunity for young people living in the Midcoast to create and submit their own short films. All filmmakers must be in grades 5-12 in the 2020-21 school year, or between the ages of 9-18. The “junior division” includes grades 5-8 or ages 9-13, and the “senior division” includes grades 9-12 or ages 14-18.

Films must be one to five minutes long and follow a G or PG rating, and must be entered into one of the following categories: narrative, documentary, music video, or animation. Prizes will be awarded in each film category for both divisions, plus one “Best of Fest” prize. Only one film per submitter is permitted. Films must be submitted in .mov or .mp4 format.

Information and resources can be found on the Strand Theatre website at rocklandstrand.com.

Awards and a public, virtual presentation of the films will take place in December. Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges consisting of local film professionals and Strand staff. The winners in each category will be awarded $75 each, and “Best of Fest” winners will take home $100. Additionally, winners will receive an official Strand Youth Film Fest “Geiger award.”

The festival is made possible with support from the Harvey and Pam Geiger Charitable Fund.

