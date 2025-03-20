Documentary About Fight for Gender Equality Screens March 23

“Ratified,” a feature documentary that chronicles the 100-year fight for constitutional gender equality, will be screening on Sunday, March 23 at 12:30 p.m. at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater.

Presented in partnership with the Maine Women’s Lobby and ERA for All coalition, this inspiring, free, nonticketed event will be open to the public with general admission, offering a unique opportunity to witness the pivotal story of the Equal Rights Amendment and the incredible efforts to make Virginia the 38th and final state to ratify it.

“Ratified” dives deep into a multi-racial, multi-generational, and bipartisan movement, highlighting the perseverance of women — especially Black women leaders — who have fought tirelessly for gender equality. The documentary not only explores the years of struggles, setbacks, and bureaucratic obstacles that stifled progress, but also illuminates the fierce determination of those who have pushed forward despite these challenges.

“Ratified” is a powerful portrayal of how activism can reshape the future and what it takes to achieve lasting social change.

Following the screening, there will be a post-film talkback moderated by Destie Hohman Sprague, the executive director of the Maine Women’s Lobby. This engaging discussion will provide an opportunity for attendees to reflect on the film, the ongoing fight for gender equality, and the vital role women play in shaping social change.

For more information, go to lincolntheater.org.

