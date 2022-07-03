This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Edgecomb metal artist Gepre and his design partner Anka Yanovna, known together as AGblend13, have had three artworks accepted into the 35th annual juried show titled Everything but the Kitchen Sink at the La Luz de Jesus Gallery, in Los Angeles.

Each piece is roughly 12 by 12 inches and hand formed from reclaimed sheet aluminum into a wall hanging dimensional cat face, then hand painted by Anka in a pop-surreal style.

AGblend13 is the name of the collaboration between Anka Yanovna, a lowbrow/Pop-surreal painter, and Gepre, a metal artist: Thirteen is the periodic table number for aluminum.

The three artworks, Good Boy, The Lost Temple of Catlantis and Jelly Cat Crunch, will be available to view in person at the gallery and online at laluzdejesus.com, starting Saturday, July 16 through Sunday, Aug. 28.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

