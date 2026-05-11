Eli West to Perform in Round Pond May 15

American roots musician Eli West brings his richly textured, immersive sound to the Little Brown Church, at 1414 State Route 32 in Round Pond, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

A Pacific Northwest native, West is a multi-instrumentalist and creator of sonic spaces blending bluegrass, old time, and country sounds. His music weaves together melody, rhythm, and lyrical storytelling into inviting environments that draw listeners in. West has collaborated with leading figures in contemporary Americana including Bill Frisell, Andrew Marlin, John Reischman, and Julie Fowlis.

This concert takes place in the historic Little Brown Church, an unheated venue. Audience members are encouraged to dress warmly.

Tickets will be available at discounted advance pricing through May 8, while they last. Tickets will be sold at the door as space allows. Tickets for adults are $22 in advance, $28 day of; students/young adults, $12 advance, $15 day of. Keeper of the Arts front row tickets are $50.

To obtain advance tickets, go to tickettailor.com/events/bagaducemusic.

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