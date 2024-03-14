Ellen Baker Featured Author for March Sounding Board

The Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat is honored to welcome novelist Ellen Baker as the featured author for The Sounding Board on Thursday, March 28.

Baker is currently touring the country sharing her newest captivating novel, “The Hidden Life of Cecily Larson.” The book has received rave reviews from acclaimed novelists and reviewers, is an IndieNext pick for March, and was included in People magazine’s best books to read list for February.

Baker is also the author of “Keeping the House” and “I Gave My Heart to Know This.” She will be sharing a piece of new writing in process at the March event.

“To me, writing and reading stories is more important now than ever, simply because the act and process of creating, consuming, and sharing stories creates empathy, understanding, and connectedness, as well as lends meaning and permanence to experiences that might otherwise vanish in a blink,” Baker said. “Historical fiction especially can bring to light experiences of the past that should have taught us some things, and will teach us, if we can just remember and really feel them.”

The Sounding Board is a monthly forum for Midcoast writers of all abilities to share brief pieces, receive supportive feedback, and hear new work from a published author. Come for inspiration, feedback, community, or to simply check it out. All audience members are welcome to give feedback, and suggestions for feedback are provided.

Light refreshments and conversation begin at 5:30 p.m. Readings start promptly at 6 p.m.

Writers interested in reading at the March 28 event should submit a piece of up to 750 words to Kelsy Hartley, the series facilitator, at merrybarnwritersretreat@gmail.com by Sunday, March 24. For more information, go to merrybarn.com.

For more information about Baker, go to ellenbakernovels.com.

