Ellis Paul To Play Opera House Dec. 28

On Saturday, Dec. 28, Maine native and national touring artist Ellis Paul arrives in Boothbay Harbor to help celebrate the 2024 season.

Paul doesn’t just write songs; he’s a guitar-carrying reporter who covers the human condition and details the hopes, loves, losses of those he observes, turning their stories into luminous pieces of music. Much like the artists who have influenced him, Paul weaves deeply personal experiences with social issues and renders them as provocative works that are as timely as they are timeless.

Born and raised in Maine, Paul attended Boston College on a track scholarship and became a fixture on the city’s open mic circuit.

After winning a Boston Acoustic Underground songwriter competition, he caught the ear of folk luminary Bill Morrissey, who produced Paul’s indie album “Say Something” in 1993. This led to a seven-album contract with Rounder Records and the 1994 album, “Stories.”

Paul’s songs have appeared in several blockbuster films and have been covered by award winning country artists like Sugarland, Kristian Bush, and Jack Ingram. Through a steady succession of albums of his own and a constant touring presence around the world, Paul’s audience has grown into a loyal legion of fans.

Along the way, he has picked up an impressive number of awards including the prestigious Kerrville New Folk Award, 15 Boston Music Awards, an honorary doctorate from the University of Maine, the 2019 International Acoustic Music Awards Artist of the Year and most recently his album, “The Storyteller’s Suitcase,” was named the 2019 Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Album of the Year.

Advance discounted tickets for the concert are $25 and available directly from the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor box office, at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Regularly priced tickets are $30 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the performance at the door.

Doors for seating open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

