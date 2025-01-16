‘Ernest Cole: Lost and Found’ at Lincoln Theater

Lincoln Theater is pleased to present “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found,” a compelling documentary that delves into the life and groundbreaking work of South African photojournalist Ernest Cole.

The film will be screened as a free event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, offering audiences a poignant exploration of Cole’s enduring legacy and the profound impact of his photography on the global fight against apartheid.

Cole, who died in 1990, was one of South Africa’s first Black freelance photographers. Despite the oppressive apartheid regime, Cole’s lens captured the stark realities of racial segregation, earning him international acclaim and a place in history as a courageous storyteller.

His seminal work, “House of Bondage,” published in 1967 when he was only 27 years old, became a powerful testament to the human cost of systemic racism and led him into exile in New York City and Europe for the rest of his life.

Director Raoul Peck, who was an Oscar nominee in 2017 for his documentary feature, “I am Not Your Negro,” weaves together archival footage, interviews with historians and colleagues, and Cole’s striking photography to illuminate his life, work, and enduring relevance.

Peck recounts Cole’s wanderings, his turmoil as an artist, and his anger at the silence and complicity of the Western world in the face of the horrors of the apartheid regime. The thought-provoking documentary invites viewers to reflect on the courage it takes to document truth in the face of injustice and the power of art to inspire change.

Offering a reflective evening of art, history, and inspiration, the screening of “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found” is a free non-ticketed event, open to the public with general admission, playing at 6 p.m. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta.

For more information, go to lincolntheater.org, email info@lincolntheater.org, or call 563-3424.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

