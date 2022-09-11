The seven artists and their mentor whose works are currently on display at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset have named this exhibit “Collective Imagination.” The title is an apt description, as the artists have actually formed a collective for the purpose of inspiring and critiquing each other’s work. For the past seven years or so, they have grown in their ability to express themselves through regular meetings for critique and inspiration.

The collective, which calls themselves SEVEN, includes Emily Blaschke, Jenny Campbell, Alicia Sampson Ethridge, Celeste June Henriquez, Doreen Nardone, Brenda Overstrom, Donald M. Peterson, plus their mentor, Michel Droge. SEVEN’S work is receiving praise from art critics, and the Maine Art Gallery exhibit has garnered attention from prominent art reviewers Carl Little, of Art New England, and Jorge Arango, of The Portland Press Herald.

In a recent artists talk at the gallery, Henriquez and Nardone responded to questions about the inspiration for their work. They explained how their personal life stories have contributed to their artistic development. These stories help to enhance the viewer’s experience of the paintings on display.

The show continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday until Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Old Academy Building at 15 Warren St. in Wiscasset.

The Maine Art Gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement and preservation of the visual, fine, and applied arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations and educational programs for children and adults since 1958.

For more information, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org or find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

