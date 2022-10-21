River Arts invites the public to a reception for the “Artist’s Choice” show. The opening for this annual favorite will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. Many artists will be present for a lively afternoon in the gallery. Refreshments will be served. “Artist’s Choice” runs until Nov. 19.

This exhibition highlights the wide diversity and creativity of Maine artists. Juror Geoffrey Bates selected 81 pieces from the 199 entries submitted by 138 individual artists for the show. Bates reports his first impression was that this is “a vibrant art scene” and he noted the impressive range of approaches to making art by the artists in our community.

Receptions provide a lovely opportunity to meet some of the artists, whose work will be on display. Coinciding with the main gallery reception, Caroline Sulzer’s solo show also opens in the River Room. Sulzer’s show “Nurture Nature” features her paintings and monoprints.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St., Damariscotta. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information call the gallery at 563-6868 or email info@riverartsme.org.

