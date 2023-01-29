In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community that lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s.

Her presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.

The talk, to be held via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m., is open to all, but pre-registration is required. Please go to lincolncountyhistory.org to receive a link and navigate to upcoming events. There is no charge, although donations are welcome.

The program will be recorded, and all registrants will be sent a link to the video that can be viewed at will by those who are unable to attend the live presentation.

McBrien currently serves as Maine state archivist, overseeing the state government’s archives and records management programs. As curator of the award winning exhibition “Malaga Island, Fragmented Lives,” McBrien is also an historian for the Malaga Island community. She previously held positions as chief curator and director of public engagement at the Maine Historical Society and as the curator of historic collections for The Maine State Museum.

Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, go to lincolncountyhistory.org, or find the Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine) on Facebook.

