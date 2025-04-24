Family Films At Harbor Theater In May

What do spelling bees, trains, and video games have in common? Each is featured in a free family movie at Harbor Theater during the month of May.

The Saturday, May 3 free family film sponsored by the towns of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Southport is “Akeelah and the Bee” (PG; 1 hour 52 minutes). The story of Akeelah Anderson’s ascent to the finals of the National Spelling Bee is by turn inspiring, entertaining, and emotional. The screening begins at 2 p.m.

At noon on Friday, May 9, pre-K through first grade students are invited to help Harbor Theater and Boothbay Railway Village celebrate National Train Day with a free screening of “Thomas and the Magic Railroad” (G; 1 hour, 29 minutes). Amtrak is providing train stickers and activity books for the kids attending the movie.

Thomas the Tank Engine emerged as the most popular character from The Railway Series, by British author Wilbert Awdry, first published 80 years ago. Although Thomas has appeared in many television episodes, this is his only feature film, a whimsical and nostalgic mix of live-action and stop-motion animation in which he teams with a young girl (Mara Wilson) and mysterious Mr. Conductor (Alec Baldwin) to find the lost source of the railway’s magic and save the island of Sodor from the sinister locomotive, Diesel 10.

As a lifelong railroad enthusiast, Awdry based most of The Railway Series stories on actual events: the engine characters reflected real classes of locomotives and some of the railways were based on real British lines. Additionally, Bob Staake, who designed the Maine Train Festival poster, has illustrated 75 kids’ books; more than a dozen involve cars, trucks, other vehicles, robots, and toys. For more information about Full Speed Ahead, Maine’s statewide festival of train movies and events taking place May 6–11, go to mainetrainfest.com.

Game time arrives Friday, May 16 when “A Minecraft Movie” (PG; 1 hour, 41 minutes) opens at 7 p.m. with the theater’s monthly family free pass deal. On opening night only, a family can receive one free adult pass and one free child’s pass by reserving online. “A Minecraft Movie” continues through May 22 at regular showtimes and ticket prices.

In the world of Minecraft, creativity doesn’t just help one craft, it’s essential to survival. Four misfits: Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To get back home, they’ll have to master this world – and protect it from evil things like Piglins and zombies – while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative … the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Come take advantage of all the free family movie fun available at Harbor Theater during the month of May.

For more information about the theater, membership, and other upcoming films, go to boothbaycinema.org or facebook.com/boothbaycinema or call 633-0438. Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Route 27 and Route 96 in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket.

