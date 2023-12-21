Family Ticket Night at the Harbor Theater

Even though the Harbor Theater prides itself on having the lowest priced tickets in the state, it is still just too much for an entire family to afford a night out at the movies.

However, the Harbor Theater is committed to bringing the movie theater experience to as many people as possible on the Boothbay peninsula. As a result, the theater is proud to announce that opening Friday night shows of family-oriented first run movies will be Family Ticket Night.

A flat ticket price of $20 will cover up to five family members, and the theater will throw in a free, large popcorn. Not only will parents and their kids get to see movies like they are intended to be seen—on a huge screen, with an outstanding sound system, comfortable theater chairs, and fresh, hot, buttered popcorn, they will be able to say they saw it first.

To start off this winter season, the opening night of the much-anticipated “Wonka” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, will be Family Ticket Night.

So, mark the calendars, make sure Santa knows to leave a $20 bill in someone’s stocking, load up the Griswold family station wagon, and come to the Harbor Theater for this new adaptation of one of the world’s most beloved children’s stories.

The Harbor Theater is located at 185 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket. For more information, go to boothbaycinema.org or call 633-0438.

