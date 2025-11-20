Father-and-Daughter Pottery Show at Whitefield Library





A creative pottery collaboration between a father and daughter will be on display and for sale at First Friday Art Night from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Whitefield Library.

Mike Johnson and Amara Johnderson found a connection through the shared language of clay. Their pottery grows from both family and form by blending two perspectives, a conversation across generations.

United by a deep appreciation for the clay, both its honesty and its unpredictability, each piece is an exchange between Johnson and Johnderson. For them, working together in clay is both an artistic and emotional practice. Each piece records not only the touch of their hands but also the relationship between two artists shaping and being shaped by one another.

Johnson’s experience with traditional pottery techniques and natural glazes provide a foundation of craftsmanship while Johnderson’s approach brings a spirit of experimentation, surface illustration, and narrative energy. Together, these voices meet in a balance between tradition and discovery.

Johnson and Johnderson are one of several artists participating in the library’s series First Friday Art Nights. This event is free, but donations are welcome and help support future programming.

The Whitefield Library & Community Center is at 1 Arlington Lane in Whitefield. For more information, call 549-0170, email info@whitefieldlibrary.org, go to whitefieldlibrary.org, or find the library on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

