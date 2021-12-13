‘Featured Creatures’ New Exhibit at CLC YMCA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is proud to announce a new Community Art at the Y exhibit, “Featured Creatures,” is open for viewing.

The show features artwork from local artists Andie Elwell, Brooke Pacy, Judy Conlan, Kathy Price, Liliana Thelander, Nancy MacKinnon, Sarah Wilde, and Roz Davis. Artwork features dogs, cats, fish, lobster, frogs, birds, chickens, cows and turkeys. Some artwork is available for sale.

The show is open to all and will be available for viewing until the end of February. The CLC YMCA is a key collaborative leader improving the quality of life for all by being the champion for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

For information about the Community Art at the Y program or any of the Y’s programs and events, go to clcymca.org.

