Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Featured Oil Painters at Saltwater Gallery

at

An oil painting by artist Mary Buergin.

An oil painting by artist Mary Buergin.

The Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor features six artists who use oil paints, including Beth Badger, of Brunswick; Mary Buergin, of Poland; Caroline Howe, of Bristol; Sue Kibbe, of Southport; Scott White, of Chamberlain; and Carol Wiley, of Newcastle.

Artist Caroline Howe hangs one of her oil paintings.

Artist Caroline Howe hangs one of her oil paintings.

Buergin has a background in illustrating and interior design and has been teaching oil and pastel painting for over 20 years. She is sensitive to subtle colors, lighting, mood, and composition which create emotion for the viewer.

Howe is a member of the Portrait Society of America and paints on commission. She says her goal is to capture the soul or spirit in her work.

“I would like to invoke a feeling, a sense of surprise or an understanding of the situation,” said Howe. “Often I try to make a statement, always remembering the underlying joy and humor in life as well as the tenderness of sadness.”

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is located at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor, a half mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company