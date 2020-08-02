Featured Oil Painters at Saltwater Gallery

The Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor features six artists who use oil paints, including Beth Badger, of Brunswick; Mary Buergin, of Poland; Caroline Howe, of Bristol; Sue Kibbe, of Southport; Scott White, of Chamberlain; and Carol Wiley, of Newcastle.

Buergin has a background in illustrating and interior design and has been teaching oil and pastel painting for over 20 years. She is sensitive to subtle colors, lighting, mood, and composition which create emotion for the viewer.

Howe is a member of the Portrait Society of America and paints on commission. She says her goal is to capture the soul or spirit in her work.

“I would like to invoke a feeling, a sense of surprise or an understanding of the situation,” said Howe. “Often I try to make a statement, always remembering the underlying joy and humor in life as well as the tenderness of sadness.”

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is located at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor, a half mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

