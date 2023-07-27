Fiddle and Stargazing at Pumpkin Vine Farm July 29

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm invites all to the farm from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 for Music and the Spheres, an immersive experience of music and astronomy.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket and find a perfect place on the event lawn. Enjoy the beauty of the sky as the sun slides into darkness over the hills and the dark skies bloom.

The evening starts at 7 p.m. with live music performed by Katherine Liccardo on fiddle and Matt Consul on mandolin and fiddle. They will take attendees on a musical journey of traditional Celtic fiddle music and original tunes inspired by nature.

Gather around a small campfire from 8:30-9:30 p.m. for the Smoky Social Hour to meet neighbors in a mosquito-safe zone. Brezel and Brot will have authentic German pretzels and sweet treats for sale to power all up for the second half of the evening.

Deep Sky observations start at 9:30 p.m. Using a massive 14-inch Newtonian Reflector telescope, guests will be led on a comprehensive tour of the night sky and leave the experience with a deeper understanding of how every object in the universe is intimately connected.

The event is free and open to the public. However, donations to the musicians and astronomer are encouraged at $15 for each portion or $30 for the evening.

Donations support these talented professionals and enable the farm to bring them onsite.

For more information, go to pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com/event/music-and-meteors, email info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, or call 549-3096.

