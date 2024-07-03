Fiddles and Feathers at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm July 6

Satisfy a love of art and nature in a special outdoor musical event at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm on Saturday evening, July 6. A truly unique celebration of sound, Fiddles and Feathers combines live folk music, beginning at 6:15 p.m., with the chance to hear and learn about the eastern whippoorwill, whose magical call, once iconic of summer evenings, is now in decline.

Visitors are welcome to arrive at 6 p.m. to find their perfect place on the farm’s new event lawn; lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets are recommended, as are bug spray, hats, and sweaters.

As the suns descends over the farm fields, enjoy the energetic and diverse folk music of Katherine Liccardo on fiddle and Matt Consul on mandolin. Professional musicians from New York City, Liccardo and Consul have not only made Maine their home, but they have embraced the local fiddle and folk traditions, including an annual performance at the farm.

When darkness brings their performance to a close, the sounds of nature take center stage. As dusk deepens, the farm’s resident whippoorwill begins to call, repeating its distinctive song as it patrols the boundaries of its territory.

Logan Parker, an avian field ecologist who has been studying these elusive nocturnal birds around Maine, will make a presentation at 8 p.m. about the work of the Maine Nightjar Monitoring Project and how all can work together to help whippoorwills and nighthawks recover.

To keep these events open to all, there is no admission fee. For those who are able, the suggested donation for the concert is $20. Donations are also gratefully accepted to support the important research and conservation efforts of the Maine Nightjar Project.

There is no rain date for this event, so in case of bad weather it will be canceled. Updates will be posted pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com and on the farm’s Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information, call Kelly Payson-Roopchand at 549-3096 or email info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com.

