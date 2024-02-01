Finding Our Voices Book Club Welcomes Author Who Chronicled Murder of Maine Hiker February 1, 2024 at 9:51 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSkidompha Announces Next Chats with Champions GuestDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonNobleboro Man Completes Thru-Hike of Appalachian TrailAuthor Johnny Kosnow to Speak at Waldoboro Public Library‘Java and Jams’ Fundraiser at Lincoln Academy Nov. 16 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!