Fleming and Preston Announce New Singing Group for Seniors January 25, 2024 at 8:58 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Decade of Razzle Dazzle’ from Hearts Ever YoungHearts Ever Young to Begin Rehearsals for 2020 PerformancesTapestry Singers Holding Auditions for New Members‘Centerstage ’16’ Almost HereHearts Ever Young Swings Into Action Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!