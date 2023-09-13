‘Flora and Fauna’ in the River Room at River Arts

Acrylic artists Sarah Spalding and Irene Plummer will be showing their art together in an upcoming display of work, “Flora and Fauna.” The show will run from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Wednesday, Oct. 4 in the River Room at River Arts in Damariscotta.

Spalding and Plummer both graduated from Portland School of Art and Design and have remained longtime friends. Both artists have exhibited in Maine galleries, and Plummer has also exhibited as distant as the Caribbean.

“Flora and Fauna” combines each artist’s passion. Plummer’s love of plants and flowers paired with Spalding’s love of animals results in a delightful array of colorful and imaginative work.

Spalding said she doesn’t start with an image in mind.

“The layering of paint reveals a subject which is sometimes representational and sometimes not,” Spalding said. “It’s always a surprise seeing what develops. This serendipity is what I love about the creative process!”

Plummer’s interest in plants brings about a perfect marriage of painting and gardening. Her most recent paintings move between 19th-century realism and complete abstraction.

“I have sometimes wondered if I’m a gardener who paints or a painter who gardens,” Plummer said. “Always, color is the obsession, and plant life is the muse.”

An opening reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The public is invited to attend.

River Arts Gallery is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. River Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to riverartsme.org or call 563-6868.

