Folk Rock Diva Lilli Lewis in Concert Oct. 22 Submitted article

Lilli Lewis takes the stage at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor Saturday, Oct. 22. (Photo courtesy David Villalta)

On Saturday, Oct. 22, folk rock diva Lilli Lewis arrives in Maine to play the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. It marks her first opera house appearance, and a rare appearance in Maine for this New Orleans-based musician.

Trained as an opera singer and classical pianist, Lewis has been a composer, producer and performing musician for more than 20 years. She’s performed along celebrated artists including Jon Baptiste and Ivan Neville, and Broadway star Mandy Patinkin has compared her voice to “the color of light.”

Lewis is a musical polyglot who glides easily between folk, roots, country, soul, gospel, and jazz. Lewis’ Louisiana Red Hot Records releases include “The Henderson Sessions,” “We Belong,” and “Americana.”

Advance discounted tickets for this concert are currently available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling 633-5159. Advance tickets are $20, regular tickets $25 online and on the day of the show. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m., and Lilli Lewis goes on stage at 7:30 p.m.

