‘Following the Light’ Paintings on Display

Sylvan Gallery welcomes back artist Paul Batch for a special exhibit featuring his most recent landscape paintings, with many focusing on the Maine coastline and marsh.

The public is invited to an opening reception to meet the artist from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, coinciding with the Wiscasset Art Walk. The exhibition will continue through Sunday, July 30. The gallery will also be displaying work from its regular roster of contemporary fine artists.

Years of direct observation of nature’s transitory effects have lent Batch an understanding in capturing the essence of the light at various times of day and weather conditions. He brings the colors of a sunrise or sunset to life on his canvas, and much like the 19th century artist George Inness, Batch emphasizes atmospheric effects over naturalistic detail. He usually focuses on a single motif, and everything else in the painting is subordinate to it.

No two sunsets are alike, and Batch loves capturing the heightened special effects that occur with the sunset’s reflection on the water. The light of the sky harmonizes all the elements of his paintings.

Batch received his Master of Fine Arts degree from the Hartford Art School, where he studied under the late great Stephen Brown. He is an award-winning member of Oil Painters of America and Portrait Society of America.

His work has appeared in numerous publications including the Artist’s Magazine, Fine Art Connoisseur, and International Artist. Batch was selected as one of “Three to Watch” in the February 2021 issue of Fine Art Connoisseur.

For more information, call Ann Scanlan at 882-8290, go to sylvangallery.com, or find the gallery on Instagram and Facebook.

The gallery is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 49 Water St. in Wiscasset.

