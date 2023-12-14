Food & Film Series Returns to Harbor Theater

The lucky participants in the fall 2022 Food & Film series will long remember the delectable boeof bourguignon that accompanied “Julia” as well as the stunning timpano that rivaled the one created by Tony Shaloub in “The Big Night.”

Organizers are excited to announce Kim Martin, owner of Eventide, Harbor Theater board member, and chef extraordinaire, has agreed to curate another food and film series this winter.

Starting the second Monday of January and continuing on Mondays in February and March, the Harbor Theater will offer three Food & Film movie experiences.

The series begins Jan. 15 with “Chef,” a delightful father/son, food truck, road trip story, written and directed by, and starring Jon Favreau.

Favreau’s truck specializes in Cuban food and Martin will offer up Cuban and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

On Feb. 19, Indian cuisine will accompany the unlikely story of friendship and love in “The Lunchbox.”

Finally, on March 18 Martin will prepare a chocolate inspired menu accompany “Chocolat,” a film that takes its audience back to 1959 and a small, rural French village. “Chocolat” stars Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp.

The Food & Film series is a subscription-only offering. Deadline for all reservations is Wednesday, Jan. 10. There will be no tickets available at the door. Make reservations online at boothbaycinema.org or by picking up a brochure at the theater and mailing a reservation form and payment to Harbor Theater, Food & Film Series, P.O. Box 507, Boothbay, ME 04537. Seating for the series is limited.

Reservations can be made for each event individually or for the full series of three evenings. Tickets are $15 for each evening or $45 for the entire series. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner. Films begin at 7 p.m.

Harbor Theater is located at 185 Townsend Ave., across from Hannaford Supermarket.

