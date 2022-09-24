Kathy Gunst, award-winning food journalist from Maine, is offering a second workshop in food journalism in the barn loft apartment at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“The first workshop filled to capacity almost immediately, so Kathy has agreed to present a second workshop in November. It’s wonderful to see such enthusiasm!” said host Amy Kefauver.

The content of the second workshop is identical to the first, exploring what makes great food writing, and the focus will be finding one’s voice in writing.

Participants will spend the day focused on the fundamentals of food writing, everything from writing a concise, clear recipe to writing short essays about culinary experiences and memories, and exploring interview techniques. Gunst will lead exercises and create a safe environment to share writing.

The goal for the day is for participants to open up their culinary language, vision, and experience. This class is also useful to those exploring memoir and nonfiction writing in general. The workshop is suitable for teens and adults.

The workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The fee for the day is $200. Lunch, provided for all participants, will include soup, bread, salad, and a simple dessert.

Gunst is a James Beard award-winning journalist and the author of 16 cookbooks. Her most recent book, co-authored with Katherine Alford, is “Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women’s Voices.” She is the resident chef for NPR’s “Here and Now” and writes for the Washington Post, Eating Well, Yankee, and other publications. She teaches food writing and food journalism across the country. For more information about Gunst, go to kathygunst.com.

For more information about the workshop or to register, email Kefauver at amy@kefauverstudio.com or call 380-1298. A deposit of $50 will hold a spot in the workshop.

Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road in Damariscotta.

