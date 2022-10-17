For One Night Only, Improv Comedy at the Lincoln Theater Submitted article October 17, 2022 at 10:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCalifornia-Based Film Cast to Host Show at Lincoln Theater Oct. 23History of TV Sitcoms at Dec. 7 ChatsAt the LincolnThis Week at Harbor TheaterLast Chance to See Hearts Ever Young, Donate to Pantry Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!