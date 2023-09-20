For the Love of Maine at the Pemaquid Art Gallery

Kay Sawyer-Hannah and Judy Nixon epitomize why artists are drawn to Maine’s beautiful, evocative coastal scenes and natural world.

Sawyer-Hannah works mainly in pastel and occasionally watercolor, whereas Nixon paints primarily in watercolor but also acrylic, oils, pastels, monotypes, and Asian brush. Both are studio artists in Bristol.

Sawyer-Hannah’s world of seaside and garden, from the familiar scenes around her, is peaceful and quiet. She

takes advantage of the pastel medium’s range of color effects to create delicate nuances of atmosphere and light. Nixon’s work is often brightly colored with stories to tell and even a humorous slant to some animal depictions. Her subject matter ranges broadly beyond lively coastal scenes and there is evidence of constant experimentation in her choices.

Both artists convey a deep appreciation of the beauty around them.

Neither artist had much formal training. Sawyer-Hannah grew up locally, proud to have the earliest settlers of Bristol among her ancestors. She returned to the area after nearly 30 years working in Vermont, mainly as a speech-language therapist. She began taking night classes in acrylics, continuing later with watercolor and pastel workshops in South Carolina, Vermont, and Maine, where she eventually focused primarily on soft pastel.

She has shown her work in many local venues over the last two decades, including at River Arts and the Bristol Area Library.

Nixon moved to Maine from Massachusetts in 1999 after a career as a professional business manager, allowing her to focus seriously on what previously had been only possible as a hobby. She is primarily self-taught, having taken workshops and classes with many local artists over the years. Her work can often be seen at River Arts, Boothbay Regional Art Foundation, and Damariscotta River Grill, among other local venues.

Both artists’ work can be found at pemaquidgallery.com and Nixon’s work can also be enjoyed at judynixonartist.com.

Located in Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, Pemaquid Art Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Monday, Oct. 9. For more information, go to pemaquidartgallery.com or call 677-2752

