Free Classical Music Concert Dec. 10

Seacoast Community Orchestra will present a free fall concert of classical music at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Great Salt Bay Community School, at 559 Main St. in Damariscotta. All are invited to attend this concert performed by exceptionally talented friends and neighbors.

The Prima Orchestra, comprised of youth and other players with their mentors, will perform the “Royal March of the Lion,” Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” “Deep Dark Winter,” a traditional French carol, and several other pieces including the theme from The Avengers.

The Mezza Orchestra, the intermediate group, will perform a selection of seasonal pieces including “Alleluia,” by Randall Thompson; “Larghetto,” by Handel; and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”

Finally, the Avanzata Orchestra will include a full symphonic orchestra and present “Our Town” by Aaron Copeland as well as a Beethoven piece.

The musicians of all ages in the Seacoast Orchestras come together from many towns in the Midcoast area. Seacoast Orchestras are directed by Ferdinand Liva of the Daponte String Quartet and Kaity Newell, GSB strings program director.

The concert is free but donations are always gratefully appreciated.

String players at all levels and ages are encouraged to be a part of one or more of the Seacoast Community Orchestras. Orchestra rehearsals are held on Tuesday afternoons at GSB. For more information, go to seacoastorchestra.org.

