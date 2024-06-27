Free Events at the Opera House

While the historic Boothbay Harbor Opera House calendar includes many ticketed concerts and events with internationally renowned artists, it also offers a variety of free community programming throughout the year thanks to support from sponsors and members. Mark the calendar now for these events in early July.

In celebration of the Fourth of July weekend, the two dozen members of the United States Army Field Band’s acclaimed Soldiers’ Chorus will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. These celebrated voices will perform patriotic, Americana, and new works during their program entitled “Let Freedom Sing!”

The Army Field Band is considered by music critics to be one of the most versatile and inspiring musical organizations in the world. Its members, selected by a highly competitive audition, represent some of the finest musical talent in America. They are the musical ambassadors of the United States Army. The performance is appropriate for all ages. Doors for seating will open at 2:30 pm. No tickets are required and seating is first come, first served.

On Wednesday, July 10, the enormous influence of folk legend Peter Seeger is the focus of a musical lecture entitled “To Everything There is a Season: Pete Seeger and American Song,” a presentation by Allan Winkler. Seeger, the father of the folk revival of the 1950s and 1960s, wrote a number of songs that have become classics.

Winkler, an American historian, wrote a biography of Seeger and in the course of that project, visited regularly with him, and played music with him each time. His presentation describes these visits, and highlights Seeger’s involvement in every major social movement of the 20th century: the labor movement; the civil rights struggle; the Vietnam War protest; and the environmental movement.

This lecture will describe Seeger’s contributions to American life and with Winkler’s guitar accompaniment, it will include a dozen of his best-loved songs. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for this 4 p.m. presentation in the Upstairs Bar at the Opera House. Donations to help support the Opera House are welcome.

Additional free community events this season include Bigelow Laboratory’s popular Café Scientifique series, beginning on Tuesday, July 16, and continuing weekly through Aug. 6. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. each week, for the 5 p.m. presentations by Bigelow’s renowned scientists. Guests are asked to register for this free event at bigelow.org/cafesci.

Additional information about each presenter is available directly from Bigelow Lab. Café Scientifique is on the main floor and main stage of the Opera House.

Refreshments are available for sale at each community event. Food and beverages may not be brought into the Opera House, but water bottles can easily be refilled once inside.

