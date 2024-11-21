Free Family Holiday Films At Harbor Theater

Thanksgiving weekend ushers in a whirlwind of holiday activities in the Boothbay region, including free holiday films for the whole family. Sponsored by the towns of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Southport, these movies are free, open to the public, and include free popcorn.

On Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m., enjoy “How to Train Your Dragon,” a 2010 animated fantasy that follows the unlikely friendship between a young Viking named Hiccup and a dragon he names Toothless.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, “How to Train Your Dragon” became an instant classic, known for its breathtaking animation, compelling story, and award-winning musical score by John Powell. The film earned two Oscar nominations and spawned a beloved franchise, including sequels, a TV series, and an upcoming live-action adaptation.

A heartwarming tale of courage, friendship, and acceptance, “How to Train Your Dragon” continues to capture the hearts of audiences around the world.

On Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m., see perennial favorite “The Polar Express” (2004). As Tom Hanks said, “It doesn’t matter where they (trains) are going, what matters is deciding to get on.” The film takes a definitive turn into becoming an adventure epic when a young child decides to board a train that takes a trip to the North Pole every Christmas in the hope of meeting Santa Claus

For families with kids, a morning ride on the North Pole Express at the Boothbay Railway Village, followed by a free movie and popcorn on the way to see Santa in the afternoon at the Boothbay common on Nov. 30 or arriving by boat in the harbor on Dec. 7 will make for perfect, holiday fun.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

