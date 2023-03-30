Free Family Movie at Harbor Theater

On Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m., just in time for Easter, the Harbor Theater presents “Peter Rabbit 2: the Runaway” as its free family movie for spring. Sponsored by the towns of Boothbay and Southport, the movie is free to all and includes free popcorn as well.

In this sequel to 2018’s “Peter Rabbit” based on Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Released in 2021, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is rated PG due to some rude humor and action.

Don’t miss the free big screen, fresh-popped-popcorn, family fun Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m.

Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Routes 27 and 96, in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket.

