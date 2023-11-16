Free Family Movies at Harbor Theater

When everyone is just about worn out from holiday preparations, bring the family to relax at the movies, with free admission and free popcorn. Co-sponsored by the towns of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Southport, the Harbor Theater’s free family movies are making holiday activities just a bit more accessible and affordable for everyone in the community.

For Thanksgiving, the Harbor Theater presents “Paddington,” (2014, 1 hour 25 minutes) rated PG for rude humor and mild action. The free movie, “Paddington,” and free popcorn are one show only at 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 25. There is plenty of time to enjoy the movie before the lighted fire truck parade at 4 p.m.

“Paddington” brightens up the Thanksgiving weekend with family fun. A young bear (Ben Whishaw) makes his way from the Peruvian rainforest to England in search of a new home. The bear, dubbed “Paddington” for the London train station, finds shelter with the family of Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins).

Although Paddington’s amazement at urban living soon endears him to the Browns, someone else has her eye on him. Taxidermist Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman) has designs on the rare bear and his hide.

One week later, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, the free movie will be “Happy Feet” (2006). With the early 1 p.m. start time, the family can easily fit the movie in between a ride on the North Pole Express in the morning and Santa’s arrival by boat in the harbor at 3 p.m.

This wonderfully happy movie won the Oscar for best animated film in 2007. Running 1 hour, 48 minutes, and rated PG for some rude humor and mild peril, the movie features the voices of Robin Williams, Hugh Jackman, and Nicole Kidman.

Mumble (Elijah Wood), a young emperor penguin, lives in Antarctica. Like others of his kind, he needs to be able to sing to attract a mate, but he has a terrible voice. Instead, Mumble must express himself, and lure a female through his amazing talent for tap-dancing.

Families and groups of friends and neighbors from throughout the peninsula are all invited to come take advantage of this holiday gift of free movies and free popcorn from the towns of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Southport.

The Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., across from the Hannaford Supermarket. For more information about the theater, go to boothbaycinema.org or call 633-0438.

