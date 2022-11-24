After the turkey and the football and the shopping; when everyone’s just about worn out, bring the family to relax at the movies.

With free admission and free popcorn, co-sponsored by the towns of Boothbay and Southport, the Harbor Theater’s Free Family Movies make holiday activities just a bit more accessible and affordable for everyone in the community.

In October, Halloween was marked by a free screening of “Ghostbusters” (1984). For Thanksgiving, the Harbor Theater presents “Babe” (1995, G; 1 hour, 31 minutes) for one show only at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.

Gentle farmer Arthur Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins a piglet named Babe (Christine Cavanaugh) at a county fair. Narrowly escaping his fate as Christmas dinner when Farmer Hoggett decides to show him at the next fair, Babe bonds with motherly border collie Fly (Miriam Margolyes) and discovers that he too can herd sheep.

On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., the free movie will be accompanied by a brief special program of three Christmas songs performed by the Y-Arts singers. The singers and their families are invited to stay and enjoy the film also. The movie that day will be “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000, PG; 1 hour, 44 minutes).

In this live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

Families, friends, and neighbors are all invited to come take advantage of this holiday gift of free movies and free popcorn from the towns of Boothbay and Southport.

The Harbor Theater is located at 185 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. For more information call 633-0438, or go to boothbaycinema.org.

