Free Labor Day Movie Event

Before heading back to school, come to the Harbor Theater in Boothbay Harbor at 7 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 1, for a free rockin’ retro blast to the past with “Grease” (1978, 1hr 50m) on the big screen.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be 1950s diner and drive-in photo booths, a sock hop in the aisles, retro ads and cartoons on screen, hoola hoops, contests, and lots of prizes. Dress up in 50s inspired skirts, cat-eye glasses, bobby socks, t-shirts, and comb back that “greasy” hair to win prizes like retro posters, jewelry, stickers, home décor, and more!

All activities and the movie are free and open to everyone of all ages.

Just as a return to drive-in fun was taking hold again in Boothbay Harbor over the past few years, a scarcity of drive-in movie equipment and operators in Maine demanded the Harbor Theater rethink end-of-summer movie options for 2024.

“Grease” seemed to be the perfect marriage of drive-in informality and indoor convenience. As always, there will be plenty of hot buttered popcorn, candy, and sodas available at the concessions stand.

This is the perfect movie to experience the back-to-school friendships, romances, and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of “Grease,” the most successful movie musical of all time.

Harbor Theater’s auditorium seats 170, but in order for family or groups to be seated together, plan to arrive early when the doors open at 6 p.m. and take advantage of all the fun activities before the movie begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to boothbaycinema.org.

