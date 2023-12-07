Free Movie and Hot Chocolate at The Waldo Dec. 17

The Waldo Theatre returns to its roots as a beautiful movie house and community gathering place with a free family film screening of “The Polar Express” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

To add to the fun, The Waldo invites audience members to come watch the film in their comfiest pajamas and robes (standard footwear, no slippers please), and enjoy free hot chocolate with whipped cream, or marshmallows, or both!

“The Waldo’s monthly free family films are a way for us to give thanks to our community for being so supportive of this theatre,” said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director. “The amazing thing about “The Polar Express” is that a whole generation has only seen the film at home on television. Watching it on The Waldo’s big screen with neighbors and friends will be a beautiful (and at times mind-blowing) experience, and hearing that gorgeous musical score through The Waldo’s sound system is worth the trip all by itself. This is a wonderful holiday activity for families, or anyone, to enjoy at no cost.”

Everyone is invited, and donations are welcome.

The Waldo Theatre is located at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro. For more information about The Waldo, parking and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org or call 975-6490.

