Friends, Foundation Support Move Waldo Forward

Waldo Theatre renovation work continues this spring, thanks to the talents and generosity of local friends. Technology upgrades will happen over the summer with the support of individual donors and a grant recently awarded to the theatre by the Maine Community Foundation, Lincoln County Fund.

Waldoboro master craftsman Bill Evans, of William Evans Fine Handmade Furniture and Antique Restoration, and his team recently restored the Waldo’s vintage 1930s lobby doors. The family of Chris Davis and Janet McMahon picked up the refurbished doors on a snowy April day at Bill’s workshop—from a safe distance—and re-installed them at the theatre.

With projection and audio technology essential to future programming, Waldo Executive Director Kate Fletcher and volunteer grant writers have been pursuing foundation support to fund these needs, in addition to overall support of the capital campaign. The Lincoln County Fund specifically assists with the purchase and installation of a new projection system.

It’s been many years since films were regularly screened at the Waldo, and back then it was on a now-obsolete film projector. A digital projection system, along with a new audio system, will allow for Blu-ray projection for many types of events: movie nights, presentations at educational and community events, streaming, and more. The Waldo has contracted Stone Mountain Sound of South Portland on the installation of these new systems, bringing work to the Maine media industry and projection and sound capability back to The Waldo.

“We owe so much to the dedication of volunteers, and the generosity of individual and foundation support,” said Fletcher. “We have submitted two more grant requests for technology funding and hope for good news this summer and fall. Understanding that foundations are prioritizing essential needs in these times, we have faith they will respond to the need for our community to have a place to gather and enjoy arts together when the time comes to do so safely.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

