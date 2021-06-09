Full-Scale Wiscasset Art Walk to Return

Wiscasset Art Walk, the summertime celebration of art, music, performance, and community, will return in full force this summer with the participation of village galleries, shops, and restaurants. The village becomes a festival with sidewalk activities, community art projects, and special features.

Those ubiquitous orange barrels of 2019, indicators of the multi-year construction project and the restrictions on gathering outdoors are both gone. Instead, the new, extra wide sidewalks in Wiscasset village will host performances by Downeast Brass Quintet and DanceMaineia’s hip-hop dancers. Hands-on art projects will invite visitors to dip into color, and a pop-up sidewalk bistro will welcome visitors carrying their ‘picnics-to-go’ from village restaurants.

Open doors and special features promise to make each Wiscasset Art Walk evening a joyous one. Any state mandated COVID-19 precautions will be in effect as well as safety precautions requested by individual shops and galleries. Attendees should bring a mask.

Wiscasset Art Walks will take place from 5-8 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month from June through September. Participant sites will be marked with colorful streamers and touring maps will be available. There will also be plenty of free parking.

The lead sponsors for art walk this year are Donna and Frank Barnako. Major sponsors are Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, Carriage House Gardens, Cod Cove Inn, Fogg Art Restoration, J. Edward Knight Insurance, Peter Eaton Antiques, Red’s Eats, Sarah’s Cafe, and Tim Dunham Realty.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

