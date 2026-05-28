Gaelic Storm Blows Back Into Boothbay Harbor June 11

Billboard world chart-topping Gaelic Storm, a multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and after more than two decades of touring they are a true force to be reckoned with.

On Thursday, June 11, the band will storm back to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor for what has become an early summer tradition – the arrival of Patrick Murphy and his band mates and new stories along with rocking Celtic music.

The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience. They routinely attract audiences of every genre with their rich storytelling, energetic instrumentals, devotion to Celtic traditions and passion for their stagecraft.

Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nose approach to touring, consistently traveling the U.S. and internationally forging a unique path in the Celtic music world.

“You have to see us live. We are the true working-man’s’ band,” said longtime member Ryan Lacey. “We still, and most likely always will, tour most of the year, and that’s how we constantly hone our craft.”

Gaelic Storm kicked off its career as a pub band in Santa Monica, Calif. A performance in the pub led to their discovery by the film industry that ultimately found the band cast and appearing in the blockbuster film, “Titanic,” where they performed “Irish Party in Third Class. This laid the groundwork for a career that has found them topping the Billboard World Chart six times, making appearances at mainstream music festivals, and regularly headlining the largest Irish Festivals across the country.

The band returns to the opera house stage with thanks to generous sponsorship support from First Federal Savings & Loan. Advance discounted tickets are $35 and currently on sale at the box office, at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor. Regular tickets are $40 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com. All seating is general admission, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m.

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