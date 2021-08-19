Gala Abstract Show Opens at River Arts

River Arts Gallery’s 2021 “Abstract” show is full of powerful color and emotional expression, demonstrating that abstract art is alive and vibrant in Maine. This year’s “Abstract” show was selected by artist and educator, Ingrid Ellison. The show runs from Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 11.

From 180 works, Ellison chose a show of 89. Representing contemporary artists from all over Maine, this show encompasses the breadth of abstract art. Some outstanding creations of abstract expressionism, minimalism, geometric, and abstract lyricism as well as works that expand upon cubist concepts are displayed. Noteworthy artists from many regions of Maine are represented: David Estey (Belfast), Jaap Helder (Round Pond), Don Peterson (Cape Elizabeth), Judson Pealer (South Paris), Abbie Read (Appleton), Erin Miller (Newcastle), Joy Vaughan (South Bristol), Dennis Grafflin (Auburn), and Burke and Judith Long (Brunswick).

The works of these artists create a sense of the moment. This show is fresh and current. The paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber art, original printmaking, ceramics, and mixed-media pieces included in the show are alive with energetic drama and thought-provoking images and ideas.

A reception will be held for the “Abstract” show on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 2-4 p.m. at River Arts Gallery. Masks are strongly suggested.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Open hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call the gallery at 563-6868 or visit the website riverartsme.org.

