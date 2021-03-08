Gawler Sisters Live From The Waldo on March 11

The Waldo Theatre will present the next in its series of virtual performances at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 with a concert by the Gawler Sisters, a fun-loving, folk-singing, fiddle-playing family from Maine. The show will be broadcast live in real-time from The Waldo stage.

The show features Ellen Gawler and her three daughters Molly, Edith, and Elsie. The Gawler Sisters and their mom bring a unique sound full of heart, toe-tapping fiddle and banjo tunes, songs traditional and original, full of joy.

Recent virtual concerts from The Waldo have attracted audiences from close to 200 households and reached fans in over 20 states. Since the theater is not yet open to the public, there will be no audience in the theatre. The performance will be captured in real-time by a technical “stream team” with the use of a new three-camera video system.

Tickets are $15 for one person or $20 for multiple viewers. Attendees can watch live via YouTube or can watch a recording of the event a week later.

For more information, go to waldotheatre.org/pages/events.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

