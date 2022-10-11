The Saltwater Artists Gallery members think gifts need to be wrapped creatively. Why use an ordinary box when mouthwatering chocolates can be placed on a gorgeous yellow glass plate made by Pam Wilcox?

Tom Raymond’s hand turned bowl could hold a silk scarf for grandma or fishing lures for Uncle Joe. Libbey Seigars’ pottery could contain packages of dip mix and crackers. There is also a huge variety of cards to choose from.

Stop by the Saltwater Artists Gallery at 3056 Bristol Road (Route 130) in New Harbor to check out creative ways to wrap gifts for the holidays or special occasions. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 15.

For more information, go to saltwaterartists.com.

