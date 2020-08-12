Gleason Fine Art Showcase

Gleason Fine Art, of Boothbay Harbor, is pleased to present, “Tom Curry: Surrounded by Water,” an art show running from Aug. 6 to Sept. 8. The Brooklin artist has been represented by Gleason Fine Art for over 15 years. This is Curry’s fourth solo show.

Tom Curry is intrigued with the idea of being surrounded by water. His first port of call after completing degrees at Rhode Island School of Design and Yale University was Hawaii. After tiring of Hawaii, Curry and his wife, the science and children’s book writer Kim Ridley, tried the opposite coast and something completely different: the tiny, picturesque Downeast village of Brooklin in Maine.

It’s hard to get away from the water in Brooklin. Country roads wind past green fields that are startlingly close to flocks of tiny islands. Jutting peninsulas, waterfalls, and impossibly narrow bridges make for a dreamlike landscape. The lush green is juxtaposed by the intense blues of the sea and sky and the creamy whites of cumulus clouds.

Curry has lived in Maine for over two decades, finding a constant source of inspiration in his surroundings.

“For the past 22 years, I have painted the landscape around my home in Maine, including a small island [Chatto] just offshore that has become the subject of a series of more than 60 paintings,” said Curry. “In this series, I paint the interplay of light, sky, and water. Working outdoors, I can be in direct contact with the clear, searing light or the dense fog, the heat of the sun or a frigid wind, the sounds of crickets or distant drone of a fishing boat. I seek to create a powerful and intimate sense and experience of these places using layers of saturated color and compositions distilled to bold, elemental forms.”

Gleason Fine Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

