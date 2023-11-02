Glendinning Rutherford Library’s Artist of the Month

Melissa Glendinning will present her creative puppets at Rutherford Library as the November Artist of the Month. An opening reception will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8. All are welcome.

Glendinning has been creating whimsical puppets and dolls for 22 yrs. Each year she performs shows at libraries, special events, and the Common Ground Fair. She also teaches puppet making to children and adults.

Her own puppet troupe is called Faery Tail Puppet but she also belongs to the Songdog Puppeteers, who perform original coyote marionette stories all over Maine.

Glendinning builds her puppets with Sculpey clay, wool, and wood. She also has a passion for thrifting and recycling fabric and adding bits of nature to her puppets.

The past three years she has spent learning how to carve wooden puppets and marionettes online with the very talented Bernd Ogrodnik, of Iceland.

Glendinning says that living on the coast of Maine fills her heart with joy and she loves to share that magic with her puppets.

Rutherford Library is located at 2000 Route 129 in South Bristol.

Regular library hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call the library at 644-1882, email sblibrary2000@gmail.com, or find the RutherfordLibraryMaine Facebook page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

