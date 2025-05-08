Golden Oak Plays The Waldo May 10

Golden Oak will be returning to The Waldo Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, with support from Keenan Hendricks (Rigometrics).

With harmonies derived only from the genetic intricacies of a brother-sister duo, Zak and Lena Kendall have evolved from homespun, family-oriented folk music to deliver roots-revival styled sophistication for a hyper-conscious generation. The Kendalls, beloved within their quickly expanding fandom as Golden Oak, were raised in part by the western Maine landscape.

Golden Oak began as two children playing around backyard bonfires and was more firmly established with their 2016 debut, “Pleasant St.” In response to their coming-of-age chronicle, Dispatch Magazine coined the duo “one of Portland’s most important upcoming bands.” As purveyors of age-old tradition sharing contemporary messaging, the pair has landed spots on stage with Lady Lamb, The Dustbowl Revival, The Ghost of Paul Revere, and The Mallett Brothers Band.

Following their most recent project, “Foxgloves,” named “EP of the year” by the Portland Music Awards, Golden Oak’s sophomore full-length effort, “Room to Grow,” is the band’s most cohesive collection yet.

Creating “Room to Grow” felt like a research project. Instead of turning research into a critical analysis, Zak Kendall produced an analytical work of art backed by empyreal folk music. As a student of human ecology in college, his songwriting contains front-line accounts of the current situation.

“Art isn’t a dumbed-down version of climate issues,” Kendall said. “It’s OK that I’m not writing a book. There’s a place for music and art in climate conversations, and turning research data into art still does these ideas justice because that’s an important way to convey information and knowledge to push these issues to the forefront and make positive change.”

Golden Oak’s new album is due Wednesday, June 25. Golden Oak hopes to reconnect with their fans in the New England festival circuit this summer, the hallowed ground where the duo first found their footing.

“This record contains several reasons to fight climate change,” said Lena Kendall. “But overall, it’s about continuing to find the reasons why, and here are the stories we can learn from. ‘Room To Grow’ reminds us that there is a way forward.”

General admission tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and concessions will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo, parking, and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

