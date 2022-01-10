Goose River Publishes 2021 Anthology

Goose River Press is pleased to announce the publication of the 2021 Goose River Anthology.

The year’s anthology features more than 80 talented writers from all parts of the country and is a fine collection of poetry, short stories, and essays from established and new writers.

Books are available from the publisher, at local bookstores, or online. Copies for review purposes can be requested from the publisher.

Goose River Press is currently accepting submissions for the 20th Anniversary Edition of Goose River Anthology, with a deadline is April 30, and full-length manuscripts. For more information, contact the publisher.

