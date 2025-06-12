Grammy Award Winner Sets Boothbay Harbor Visit

Grammy-winning musician Dom Flemons’ repertoire covers over 100 years of American roots music. He is not only a folk musician and Black country artist, but also a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, music scholar, historian, actor, slam poet, record collector, curator, podcaster, cultural commentator, influencer, and the creator, host, and producer of the “American Songster Radio” show on WSM in Nashville, Tenn.

On Saturday, June 21, Flemons arrives in Maine to perform at the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor.

Emmons is the co-founder and original member of the groundbreaking Carolina Chocolate Drops, the first Black string band to win a Grammy Award. In 2025 the band, comprised of fellow members Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson, celebrates its 20th anniversary.

In 2005, the original trio founded the group after attending the Black Banjo Gathering in Boone, N.C. In 2016, the Carolina Chocolate Drops were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

Their legacy continues through their successful solo careers while extending to the next generation and their peers.

Over the past 25 years, Flemons has received major awards, received multiple Grammy nominations, gained worldwide media recognition, and has become one of the most influential and highly decorated voices in American roots music.

With thanks to sponsorship support from Betty and Ted Repa, the opera house is able to bring this world class musician and musical scholar to Boothbay Harbor.

Special advance discounted tickets are $30 and available only directly from the box office, at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

Regular tickets are available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and are $35.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

