Grammy-Nominated Seth Glier Returns to Opera House Oct. 1

Singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Seth Glier returns to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor to celebrate the release of his newest CD, “The Coronation” on Friday, Oct. 1. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Glier has had his voice described as otherworldly by NPR, while they praise him as “an engaging performer and storyteller.” His critically acclaimed, emotionally dense catalog of work often draws upon traditional roots music, experimental instrumentation, and moody atmospheres that result in soulfully intelligent stories that can alternatively fight the power or break a heart.

With five albums, five Independent Music Awards, and a U.S. State Department-sponsored international tour under his belt, Glier has also played with a diverse list of artists such as Ani DiFranco, Martin Sexton, James Taylor, Ronnie Spector, and Marc Cohn. He’s currently on tour and is debuting new music, including his two latest songs “If It Wasn’t For You” and “Stages,” both released in 2020.

Advance discounted tickets for this CD release celebration are $20 and currently available at the opera house box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $25 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the performance at the door. All audience members must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have had a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of the performance.

