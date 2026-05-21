Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter in Concert May 30

Grammy-winning and platinum selling artist Suzy Bogguss is one to chase the muse wherever it may lead. On Saturday, May 30, she lands on the historic stage at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor for what promises to be one of the highlights of the summer season.

As a 2025 inductee into the Illinois Rock Hall of Fame and The Grand Ole Opry, she has covered country, swing, jazz, folk, Americana and roots music with style and grace. Her live performances, which include her hits and choice material from her critically acclaimed albums, have been lauded by fans and critics as a show not to miss.

Bogguss’ appeal has never wavered and her fan base continues to grow with constant touring around the globe. During the creative explosion that was country music in the 1990s, Bogguss sold four million records with sparkling radio hits like “Outbound Plane,” “Someday Soon,” “Letting Go,” “Drive South,” and “Hey Cinderella.”

In the midst of her country popularity, Bogguss took time off to make a duets album with the legendary Chet Atkins and in 2003, an album of modern swing music with Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel.

In 2007, her album of original jazz landed her at No. 4 on the jazz charts. In 2009, her folk roots took the spotlight in her frequent appearances on “A Prairie Home Companion.” In 2014 she released “Lucky,” a collection of songs written by Merle Haggard and interpreted through Bogguss’ crystal vocals from the female point of view.

Her latest offering, “Prayin’ For Sunshine,” is an Americana tour de force with all songs written by Bogguss.

Advance discounted tickets for the concert are on sale now at the opera house box office, at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling 633-5159. Advance tickets are $35 and the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Regular tickets and information are also available online at boothbayoperahouse.com.

Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. and Bogguss goes on stage at 7:30 p.m. This performance is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship support from The Repa Family.

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