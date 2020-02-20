Feeling the winter blues and in need of some summer lovin’? Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater has the solution: “Grease” is the word!

Join in on some fun with a PG-13 “Grease” sing-along Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Grab friends and neighbors to see one of the highest grossing movie musicals of all time on the big screen, complete with newly restored print for those classic lyrics. People are encouraged to come chase those winter blues away and sing their hearts out at Lincoln Theater.

It’s California, 1959. Wholesome Sandy Olsson (played by Olivia Newton-John), who is vacationing from Australia with her family, meets greaser and leader of the T-Birds gang, Danny Zuko (John Travolta). Swimming, bowling, and drinking lemonade, they spend those summer nights falling hopelessly in love. “It turned colder, that’s where it ends” — or does it?

When Sandy’s parents decide to stay and she becomes an Australian transfer student, she and Danny unexpectedly discover they’re attending the same high school. Now, surrounded by their friends, they have an image to uphold as “bad boy” Danny and “good girl” Sandy fade into the realities of high school.

Through all the pressures of being a teen, will they be able to rekindle their summer love affair? Join Danny, Sandy, Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Kenickie (Jeff Conaway), and all the favorite members of the T-Birds and Pink Ladies and experience the friendships, romances, and adventures of the graduating class at Rydell High.

Directed by Randal Kleiser (“The Blue Lagoon”) and based on the original musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, “Grease” was released in June 1978 as the highest grossing musical film of all time. The soundtrack went on to rank as the second-best selling album of the year, and the hit song “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” written and produced by John Farrar, and performed in the movie by Newton-John, was nominated for Best Music, Original Song at the 51st Academy Awards.

The film also received nominations for five Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, and Best Original Song for both “Grease,” the title number by Barry Gibb, and “You’re the One That I Want,” by John Farrar. With these favorite songs, and many more, including “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Greased Lightnin’,” and “Beauty School Dropout,” featuring Frankie Avalon, there’s no better way to shake off those winter blues than with one’s own crew of T-Birds and Pink Ladies for a carnival ride back to those amazing summer nights.

Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. Tickets for this event are regular movie prices: $8 for adults and $6 for theater members and youth age 18 and under. Tickets will be available at the door beginning one hour before showtime. More information is available at lcct.org or by calling the theater office at 563-3424.

